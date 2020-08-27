Lone Star Fire still 0 percent contained, now burned 820 acres

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) — Yellowstone National Park is reporting the Lone Star Fire continues to be 0 percent contained and has now burned 820 acres. 38 personnel are on sight fighting the fire.

Advertisement

Fire personnel continue to develop and implement a structure protection plan for the Old Faithful developed area, including communication and other utility infrastructure, visitor lodging and services, employee housing, and administrative buildings. This work will benefit not only the Lone Star Fire but future wildfire activity in the Old Faithful area.

Crews thinned vegetation around a microwave tower and outbuildings as well as a water treatment facility on Wednesday. A chipper will follow up in those areas, further reducing the size and subsequent flammability of the vegetation.

Tuesday night’s infrared flight noted a large spot fire to the south of the main fire. That spot fire was later estimated to be three acres in size and was burning into the main body of the fire yesterday.

Overall, there was no significant growth in the fire on Wednesday; much of the activity was confined within the perimeter of the fire including single tree torching. Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved into the area Wednesday night. Firefighters will hike into the Howard Eaton and Shoshone Lake trails to observe fire behavior on the heel and northwest flank of the fire and note the effects of last night’s precipitation.

Advertisement... Story continues below

What’s Open:

• The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction reopened Thursday morning. This section of the road could close again if and/or when fire activity increases.

• All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

What’s Closed:

• Many of the trails and campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate hiking and backpacking opportunities or visit the park’s Backcountry Situation Report.

• Trailheads and picnic areas on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public.

Fire activity in the western United States has created smoky conditions throughout the region. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources. All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions in the Backcountry Situation Report.