Lone Star Fire update for September 13, 2020

The Lone Star Fire is still active and continues to burn. Warmer weather today might cause an increase in fire activity on The Lone Star Fire as fuels continue to dry. Smoke may be more visible due to temperatures in the mid-seventies accompanied by gusty winds. Firefighter and public safety are always the top priorities in all efforts.

Today leadership of the fire transitions to a new type 3 team under the leadership of Rob Smolczynski. Fuel reduction and structure protection efforts continue. As of today, approximately 40% of the planned acreage has been treated. These efforts create a fire buffer that will continue to protect cultural treasures, visitors and residents, well into the future.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is open but may be closed at any time due to smoke and low visibility. Fire activity in the western United States has created high demand for firefighting resources. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5).

This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources. All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.

Stay informed! Forup-to-date road information, visitgo.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or signupto receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777. For more information, visit Lone Star Fire, InciWeb, and Current Fire Activity. All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information, see theCurrent Conditions web page or call (307) 344-2117.