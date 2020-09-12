Lone Star Fire update September 12, 2020

The Lone Star Fire is still active and continues to burn. After several very cold days and some light snow, the weather is warmer and drier. This trend is expected to continue into the next week.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is open but may be closed at any time due to smoke and low visibility. Be cautious if smoke is present.

Be cautious if smoke is present. Fire activity in the western United States has created high demand for firefighting resources. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources.

All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.

Stay informed! For up-to-date road information, visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.