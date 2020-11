Longtime Golden Hour volunteer delivers his final meal

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 25, 2020) – Longtime Golden Hour Senior Center volunteer Ray Curtis delivered his final home meals on Wednesday.

Curtis, 91, has been a volunteer delivery driver for the senior center for 28 years, delivering over 50,000 meals over that span.

Even through some of Wyoming harshest weather conditions, Curtis still managed to deliver meals to people in Green River who are homebound every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

His service will have a lasting impact on Golden Hour Senior Center and the city of Green River