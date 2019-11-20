Lori Jackelen Todd (Dec. 15, 1959-Nov. 17, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) — Lori Jackelen Todd, 59, died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, following a battle with cancer.

She was born in Wabasha, Minneapolis, on Dec. 15, 1959, to Kenneth and Joyce Jackelen.

Lori spent her early years in Alma, Wisconsin. She moved with her family to Rock Springs when she was in high school. On Nov. 19, 1976, Lori married Mike Todd. Together they had two children, Crystal and John (Beau).

Lori was the heart of her family. Devoted to her children and five grandchildren, she was happiest surrounded by the people she loved. The door to Lori’s home was always open to both family and friends because for her, there was no distinction between the two.

Lori was active in the Green River chapter of the Eagles. She enjoyed being active in her community and always found ways to give back. Always the first to do for others, Lori’s heart was far bigger than she was, and she will be missed tremendously.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael Todd; her sister, Kathy Secrist (Rex); children Crystal Wright (Richard) and John Todd (Rachel); her five grandchildren, Conner Todd, Lucas Todd, Darris Todd, Avery Wright, and Wyatt Wright; her dog, Oliver (Ollie); and dear friend, Kathy Fetch.

Lori was preceded in death by parents, Joyce and Kenneth Jackelen; brothers John Jackelen, Steven Jackelen, Timothy Jackelen, and Jeffrey Jackelen.

Following cremation, a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery columbarium. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the rosary and one hour prior to the mass.

The family of Lori J. Todd respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 200, Rock Springs, WY 82901, or Mission at Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY 82935.