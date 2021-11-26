Loss of healthcare workers due to federal vaccine mandates

Jena Doak, [email protected]

November 26, 2021 — Due to federally-enforced COVID-19 vaccine mandates, healthcare workers locally and nationally are being forced to make tough decisions. Some are voluntarily resigning. Others are waiting to be fired.

On December 4, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., a rally will take place near the Commerce Bank Center, 1577 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. Organizers are expecting a possible 1,300 participants from a variety of occupations and businesses to line both sides of the street in support of Sweetwater County healthcare workers’ medical freedom.

“This mandate is going to affect our community and our patients because if a fair amount of people chose to leave, that’s going to affect our care in Sweetwater County,” said Kelly Sugihara, who is employed by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and works for the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services, region five.

“People will be at the protest speaking out for our personal choices, and not allowing the federal government to influence the choices we make about what we can and cannot do with our bodies.”

Sugihara does not have a personal animosity against Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

“They have been great to me. Their hands are tied,” Sugihara said. Like many others in protest, she is not for or against the vaccine. “I just think the federal government overstepped their boundaries.”

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Marketing and Public Relations Director, Deb Sutton, commented in an email to Wyo4News. “While our hands are tied on the vaccine mandate, we do support anyone who would like to let CMS know how this mandate affects them and those around them in their community,” Sutton said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued an emergency regulation on November 4, directly applying to health care workers in federally regulated facilities. The healthcare staff vaccination requirements apply to Medicare and Medicaid providers. The demand is for all workers to receive the first dose of the vaccine by December 6, 2021, and a second one by January 4, 2022.

Some states have filed lawsuits, challenging the federal vaccine mandate.

CMS mandates are not to be confused with the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS). Under OSHA, employees of companies with at least 100 people must be fully vaccinated or produce a weekly negative COVID-19 test by January 4, 2022. Similar to CMS, OSHA released its ETS on November 4.