Lots of Friday area football and other sports

September 22, 2023
Friday Area High School Football
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East
Green River at Powell
Mountain View at Lyman 4 p.m.
Dubois at Farson-Eden 1 p.m.
Friday Area High School Volleyball
Rock Springs at the Casper Invite
Friday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving
Nothing scheduled
Friday Area High School Cross Country
Rock Springs, Green River, and Mountain View at Saratoga
Note: The Wyoming State High School Tennis Tournament scheduled to be played Thrusday, Friday, and Saturday has been moved to this coming Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The cause of the delay is due to the inclement weather forecast for the Gillette area, the site of the tournament.