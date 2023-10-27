Lots of Friday area volleyball/football being played

Wyo4News Photo

October 27, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It’s on to the post-season today for many area high school volleyball and football teams.

The Lady Wolves will host the 4A West Regional Tournament featuring Green River, Rock Springs, and six other teams in Green River. All games will take place at Green River High School. The top four places in the two-day tournament will advance to next week’s 4A Wyoming State Volleyball Championships in Casper.

Here is today’s 4A West Regional schedule:

Rock Springs vs. Star Valley – 10 a.m.

Green River vs. Kelly Walsh – 11:30 a.m.

Jackson vs. Riverton – 1 p.m.

Cody vs. Evanston – 2:30 p.m.

Winner of Game 1 and Game 2 – 4 p.m.

Winner of Game 3 and Game 4 – 5:30 p.m.

The 3A West Regional volleyball tournament will take place in Lander. Here is today’s schedule:

Mountain View vs. Thermopolis

Worland vs. Pinedale

Lyman vs. Lovell

Powell vs. Lander

Winner of Game 1 and Game 2

Winner of Game 3 and Game 4

Farson-Eden did not qualify for the 1A West Regional Tournament being played in Riverton.

Friday Area High School Football Playoffs

The quest for football state championships begins today for four area high school teams.

In 4A, #7 seed Rock Springs travels to #2 seeded Cheyenne East.

Today’s 2A Quarterfinals finds undefeated and West #1 seed Mountain View hosting Wheatland (East #4) at 1 p.m. Lyman, the West #2 seed, will also be at home today versus Tongue River (East #3) at 1 p.m.

Farson-Eden, the South’s #4 seed, will travel for their 6-Man Quarterfinal game against Burlington (North #1).