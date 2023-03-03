Lovell Chronicle loses one of their own

Photo Courtesy of the Lovell Chronicle

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

LOVELL, WYOMING — Lovell Chronicles is sad to announce the passing of their Sports Reporter, Sam Smith. Smith and his wife Natalee were on their way home from covering the State Wrestling Tournament when they were involved in a serious car accident outside of Casper.

Natalee Smith is in the process of recovering at this time. A medical expense has been set up for the family at Big Horn Federal or the following Go Fund Me.

Our condolences are with the Lovell Chronicles and the family and friends of Sam and Natalee Smith.