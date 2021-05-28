Lummis, Barrasso critical of Biden’s budget proposal

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

WASHINGTON D.C. (May 28, 2021) – U.S. Republican Senators Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso were critical of President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion 2022 Fiscal Year budget proposal on Friday.

Advertisement

“People in Wyoming and across the country have grave concerns about reckless federal spending and our soaring national debt,” Senator Cynthia Lummis said.

“Wyoming folks live within their means, and we expect the same of their government. President Biden’s budget takes federal spending to historic levels, and only exacerbate the current spike in inflation. Congress needs to wake up. We cannot continue to mortgage our children’s and our country’s future.”

Barrasso said it’s the highest levels of spending and debt since World War II.

Advertisement

“We should be focused on helping the economy recover from the pandemic. The president’s runaway spending is mortgaging our children’s future instead,” he said. “Families in Wyoming live by a budget every day. Our state balances its budget every year. There’s no reason Washington can’t do the same.

“The policies the president is pushing will hurt America. Tax hikes and attacking American energy production will kill jobs in Wyoming and the West. The failure to adequately fund our armed forces leaves our country vulnerable to China and Russia.

“Governing responsibly begins with budgeting responsibly. The White House should go back to the drawing board and work with Republicans on a budget that will create jobs and grow our economy.”