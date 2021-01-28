Lummis, Barrasso, GOP senators introduce POWER Act bill

Advertisement

WASHINGTON D.C. (JANUARY 28, 2021) – Republican Senators, including Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), introduced the POWER Act of 2021.

POWER stands for Protecting Our Wealth of Energy Resources.

The POWER Act would prohibit President Joe Biden or his secretaries of the Interior, Agriculture and Energy departments from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without congressional approval.

“The Biden Ban would be nothing short of catastrophic for western states that are already reeling from the decline in energy usage brought on by the pandemic and continued volatility in energy markets,” Lummis said.

“It’s a one-two punch that means disaster for energy jobs, families and communities. Through the POWER Act, Congress would reiterate that federal lands should serve not the whims of a radical progressive minority, but the needs of all Americans.”

Barrasso said, “President Biden’s ban on new oil, gas, and coal leases is illegal and it robs people in Wyoming of their livelihoods. I will fight it every step of the way. Energy production on public lands is a critical source of revenue for our public schools, roads and bridges, water projects, and other essential services.

“It creates good-paying jobs and is the economic lifeblood of Wyoming. Senator Lummis and I are introducing the POWER Act to protect our way of life in the West. Our legislation will keep energy workers in their jobs and stop the president from pursuing this divisive and disastrous policy.”

Senators to join. Lummis and Barrasso include Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee), John Boozman (Arkansas), Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia), Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), Tom Cotton (Arkansas), John Cornyn (Texas), Kevin Cramer (North Dakota), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Ted Cruz (Texas), Steve Daines (Montana), John Hoeven (North Dakota), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Mississippi), Jim Inhofe (Oklahoma), Ron Johnson (Wisconsin), John Kennedy (Louisiana), Mike Lee (Utah), Roger Marshall (Kansas), James Risch (Idaho), Mitt Romney (Utah), Dan Sullivan (Alaska) Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania), Tommy Tuberville (Alabama), and Roger Wicker (Mississippi).

A U.S. House of Representatives companion version of the bill is being sponsored by Rep. Yvette Herrell (New Mexico-02), and co-sponsored by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, among others.

