Lyman and Mountain View start 3A State Tournament play this morning

March 10, 2021 — The Lyman and Mountain View High School boys and girls basketball teams start their 3A state championship basketball quests today.

In the 3A girl’s tournament, Lyman will meet Wheatland at 9 a.m. with Mountain View playing Douglas at 10:30 this morning. In other girls’ games, Torrington plays Worland at 9 a.m., and Lander takes on Newcastle at 10:30.

In the 3A boys tournament, Lyman will play Buffalo, and Mountain View plays Rawlins. Both games start at noon. Other first-round games have Douglas battling Lander and Worland versus Wheatland. Those games will tip-off at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s winners will play a second game in both tournaments later today, with the losers dropping into Thursday morning consolation games.