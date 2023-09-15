Lyman and Mountain View volleyball wins, plus today’s busy sports schedule

September 15, 2023
Thursday Area High School Volleyball
Mountain View 3 – Kemmerer 0
Lyman 3 – Rich County, Idaho 0
Friday Area High School Volleyball
Casper Kelly Walsh at Green River
Friday Area High School Football
Rock Springs at Sheridan
Worland at Green River 7 p.m. (new start time)
Thermopolis at Mountain View 3:30 p.m.
Lyman at Lovell
Friday Area High School Girl’s Swimming and Diving
Rock Springs and Green River at the Rock Springs Invitational
Friday Area High School Tennis
Green River and Rock Springs at the South Regional Tournament in Cheyenne
Friday Area High School Cross County
Green River at the Rawlins Invitational
Friday Area High School Golf
Green River and Lyman qualifying golfers at the 3A State Tournament in Worland
Rock Spring qualifying golfer at 4A State Tournament in Sheridan