Lyman and Mountain View volleyball wins, plus today’s busy sports schedule

September 15, 2023

Thursday Area High School Volleyball

Mountain View 3 – Kemmerer 0

Lyman 3 – Rich County, Idaho 0

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Casper Kelly Walsh at Green River

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs at Sheridan

Worland at Green River 7 p.m. (new start time)

Thermopolis at Mountain View 3:30 p.m.

Lyman at Lovell

Friday Area High School Girl’s Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs and Green River at the Rock Springs Invitational

Friday Area High School Tennis

Green River and Rock Springs at the South Regional Tournament in Cheyenne

Friday Area High School Cross County

Green River at the Rawlins Invitational

Friday Area High School Golf

Green River and Lyman qualifying golfers at the 3A State Tournament in Worland

Rock Spring qualifying golfer at 4A State Tournament in Sheridan