Lyman boys fall short in 3A championship bid

March 12, 2023 — The Lyman boys basketball team lost 37-35 to Worland in the 3A state basketball championship game Saturday in Casper. The Eagles finished the season with a 19-8. Worland finished the year with a 23-4 record. Worland was the West’s #1 seed, while Lyman entered the tournament as the West #2 seed.

In the 3A girl’s state tournament, Newcastle narrowly defeated the Lyman girls in the third-place game 41-40. Douglas won their fifth straight 3A girl’s championship by defeating Buffalo 60-46.

In the 4A tournament, Cody defeated Thunder Basin 65-53 to win the girl’s championship, while Cheyenne East won the 4A boy’s crown with a 68-59 win over Laramie.