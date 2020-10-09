Lyman High School Athlete of the Week – Jess Fanos

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

LYMAN, WYOMING (October 9, 2020) – This week’s Bridger Valley Student Athlete of the Week is Jess Fanos. He is the varsity long distance runner on the cross country team for the Eagles. He looks up to mom. He wants to be an actor when he grows up and prefers Superman over Batman. He does think pineapples belongs on pizza and his favorite teacher is Mr. Hill.

Want your athlete featured in Wyo4News Athlete of the Week? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected]! Make sure to include a picture of the athlete, along with their name, sport they play, position and grade they’re in.