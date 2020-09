Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

LYMAN, WYOMING (September 25, 2020) — This week’s Bridger Valley Student Athlete of the Week is Stockton Walker. He is a varsity golfer for the Eagles. He looks up to Tiger Woods. He wants to be an entrepreneur when he grows up and prefers Superman over Batman. He doesn’t think pineapples belong on pizza and his favorite teacher is Mr. Lueck.