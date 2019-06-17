Lyman’s McKinley Bradshaw Wins Simpson Female Athlete Of The Year

Rock Springs, WY (6/17/19) – Congratulations to former Lyman High School sports star McKinley Bradshaw. The All-State volleyball, basketball and track competitor was named the 2019 Female Milward Simpson Award winner Saturday.

Parker Christiansen of Sheridan received the boys honor. The award is presented annually to the top female and male senior high school athletes in the state.

Both Bradshaw and Christiansen will be taking their athletic talents to the University of Wyoming. Bradshaw will suit up for the Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team. Christiansen, who was also Wyoming Gatorade Football Player of the year, will play Cowboy football.