Lynda Ellen Knoll (September 20, 1963-February 9, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 12, 2020) – Lynda Ellen Knoll, 56, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of the United Kingdom.

Mrs. Knoll was born on September 20, 1963 in Aylesbury Vale, United Kingdom, the daughter of Morris Lional Smith and Anne Maxwell Beverly.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and Milpitas, California. Mrs. Knoll graduated from Milpitas High School in 1981.

Lynda married Stephen Wayne Knoll on November 22, 2017 in Rock Springs.

She worked as an office manager at Mountainaire Animal Clinic for the last 12 years.

Mrs. Knoll enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her children, riding motorcycles with her husband, traveling, helping others, loved her pets and other animals.

Survivors include her husband, Stephen Wayne Knoll of Rock Springs; mother, Anne Maxwell Beverly of Rock Springs; two sons, Mikel Seneshale and wife McKennah of Ocean Side, California, Brandon Seneshale of West Point, Utah; one daughter, Beverly Chaffin and husband Thomas of Rock Springs; one sister, Nema Martin and husband Marty of Superior, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Kaleb Chaffin, Peyton Chaffin, Kylie Chaffin, Hunter Chaffin; one nephew, Thomas Martin; one niece, Christina Maciel and her children, Hunter Maciel, Penelope Maciel, as well as several step-children, and step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her adopted father, Thomas Beverly.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:30 P.M., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs.