Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 7, 2020) — On Oct. 14, the city of Rock Springs will CLOSE the M Street Underpass, for infrastructure replacement. The work and closures are expected to last for approximately 12 days. Delays are to be expected, please plan accordingly.

If you have any questions, please call 307-352-1540 and ask for the Engineering Department.