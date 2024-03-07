Maddix Blazovich signs with Idaho State for pole vault

Wyo4News Photo, Maddox Blazovich with Family

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

March 7, 2024 — Maddix Blazovich a Senior at Rock Springs High School signed his letter of intent for pole vaulting at Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID.

Maddix is excited to take his talents to the neighboring state of Idaho for pole vaulting. When asked why he decided to go there instead of college in Wyoming he mentioned, “The main thing is how good the track program is there, I really like the coaching staff and there are some really great people that focus on pole vaulting, and great resources.” He is going to take the techniques that he has learned while at High School.

When asked what excites him the most about going to an out-of-state school, he said, “Just the focus on the sport, and there is a lot of money and time spent on the program at the school.” Some memories that stuck out to Maddix while at Rock Springs were winning state his Junior year and winning regionals his Sophomore year. Good luck to Maddox at Idaho State and his future endeavors at pole vaulting.