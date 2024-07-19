Maggie Springs 8th Annual ATV Run is this Saturday

Photo credit: Maggie Springs Run Facebook page

July 18, 2024 – Wyo4News

The 8th Annual Maggie Springs Side by Side Run will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m. Maggie Springs is located 25.5 miles down Highway 191 South. A sign stating, ‘Turn Left to Camp Site,’ directs participants to the starting point. The first rider will head out at 9 a.m., and a meal will be served around 2 p.m.

Each year, event organizers choose local individuals going through severe medical expenses as the recipients of the funds raised. This year’s recipients are Tabitha Walker and Matthew Martinez, both of Rock Springs.

“100% of the proceeds go to the recipients. We are just here to help and do what we can,” said Dwayne Haeck, the event’s creator. Haeck explained that the charity began unintentionally while he was assisting a single mother battling cancer.

Raffle tickets remain on sale for $20 each or six for $100 and can also be purchased at the event. Major raffle prizes include a half beef (cut and wrapped), a whole pig (cut and wrapped), and an RIA 22 LR. Winners of the big raffle do not need to be present to claim their prizes. Additionally, raffle baskets will be available for $1 per ticket or an arm’s length of tickets for $20. For the baskets, winners must be present to collect their prizes.

During the run, participants will roll dice instead of playing poker. The first hand costs $15, with additional hands available for $5 each. An extra roll can be purchased at the final stop. All participants must return to camp by 5 p.m. for the raffle drawings and prize distributions.

A few notes for attendees:

Cash payments only. Bring your own shade tents and chairs for comfort while waiting for raffle drawings.

About Maggie Springs Run

The Maggie Springs Run, a non-profit organization, selects two recipients annually from Sweetwater County to receive funds raised during the event. The organization also participates in smaller charitable events throughout the year. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, contact Dwayne Haeck at 307-350-2318. Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance through Venmo @Maggie-Springs, but cash must be used the day of the event due to reception issues at the campsite.