Maggie Springs Annual Side by Side Run to take place this weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Back for another year, the 7th Annual Maggie Springs Side by Side Run is set to take place this weekend. Each year the board behind the Maggie Springs Side by Side Run chooses two individuals going through severe medical conditions as the recipients of the funds raised to help with their medical expenses.

Location and Time

The Annual Side by Side Run will take place 25 1/2 miles on HWY 191 South, look for a sign that states, “Turn left to camp site”. Registration for this event will begin at 9:00 a.m., with dinner around 4:30 p.m., and raffles taking place around 5:00 p.m.

Cost

First Hand (including meal ticket)- $15

Additional Hands or Meals (kids under 10 are free) – $5

Raffle basket and 50/50 raffle tickets- $1

Big Raffle Prize Tickets- $20

Prizes

Large Raffle Prizes

1st Prize: 1/2 Beef, cut and wrapped

2nd Prize: 36″ Blackstone Cooking Station

3rd Prize: 30″ Outdoor Fire Pit

Other

Small raffle baskets and 50/50 raffle will take place as well.

Maggie Springs Recipients

Matthew Martinez

“Matthew suddenly got sick in November 2021 and after spending the day in the hospital, thanks to a nurse who was taking care of him who pushed for more testing before they released us, we found out that his Liver and Spleen were both enlarged drastically. After following up with his pediatrician, we spent the next 6 months doing continuous testing and scans. Finally, in June 2022 they were able to get him seen at Children’s Primary where they diagnosed him with Portal Vein Thrombosis.

He had a clot in his main vein going into his liver, which was causing blood to back up into his spleen and other organs. They spent the next few months doing several procedures on him to try and prevent him from having a bleed out, but in October one of the varices in his esophagus burst and he vomited blood. He had to be life fighted to Salt Lake. We spent a week at the hospital where he had to have multiple procedures and even blood transfusions.

At this time, they decided he needed to move forward with the bypass on his Liver as soon as possible. He kept getting sick and couldn’t undergo surgery so the doctors pulled him from school and asked to Quarantine the family as much as possible. At the beginning of January, he went in for the Bypass surgery and then 36 hours later he went back in for an emergency revision.

We spent nearly 2 weeks in the hospital as he went through recovery. He’s doing much better now and will be allowed to go back to school at the end of March. We go back down every couple of months to have him tested and have his liver scanned to make sure there’s no more risk of clots. His spleen will likely always be a little larger than normal and he will have some limited activity like no impact sports or roller-coasters but for the most part he should be able to live a normal life as he recovers.

He is a kind and caring kid. He’s a really good big brother to his two sisters and his new baby brother. He’s very protective of his siblings and likes to take care of them.”

Olivia Atherton

On November 14, 2022, Olivia Acherton had a debilicating stroke. She was rushed to the hospital for immediate care. The stroke devastated her and her family.

Olivia is only 32 years old and has a daughter who is 7 years old. This family has been through so much since November. Olivia is currently in a rehab facilicy in Arizona. It was the closest treatment facility that they could find that could help her with how severe her stroke was.

Her family has been trying to pay her bills to keep her apartment so that her and her daughter have a place to be once Olivia can come home. This is an amazing family who works hard every single day. They are the perfect example of strong family ties!