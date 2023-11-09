Magical Christmas Light Show coming to Rock Springs Nov. 24 to Dec. 25

Photo Courtesy of Downtown Rock Springs

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 9, 2023 — This year, Downtown Rock Springs is partnering with Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism to bring an exciting new Christmas light show to the community. Experience an enchanting spectacle of radiant lights featuring melodious Christmas trees serenading amidst a whimsical backdrop of candy canes, snowflakes, and mystical archways.

You’ll be able to sync your radio to bask in the harmonious melodies of Christmas music, perfectly synchronized with the captivating dance of these dazzling lights. This spectacular display will be found on the grassy strip along Elk Street, conveniently situated across from the parking lot for Bunning Park.

The show will take place every night from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 24 to Dec. 25. The Magical Light Show is proudly brought to you by Sweetwater Travel and Tourism.