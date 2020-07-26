Mailed China mystery seeds reported in Wyoming, DO NOT PLANT

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 26, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Agriculture posted a notice on their Facebook page that mailed mystery seeds are showing up in the Cowboy State. All residents of the state, and the nation, have been advised not to plant these seeds as they could spawn an invasive species.

The post from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture reads: Like Washington and several other states, we received reports of people in Wyoming receiving seeds in the mail from China that they did not order. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.