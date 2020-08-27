Main Street Market and Concert at the Clock Tower happening today

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) — Tonight, local residents can enjoy a couple of the last remaining “summer activities.” The Rock Springs Main Street Market will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs.

Advertisement

Steve Davis will be providing the musical entertainment at today’s event, along with a variety of vendors. According to the Rock Springs URA, there are only two more Main Street Markets scheduled after tonight.

In Green River, there will be another free Concert at the Clock Tower. Local band Free Resonance will be performing beginning at 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets and to practice proper social distancing.