Main Street Market to continue, currently searching for vendors

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — The Main Street Market is back and looking for vendors.

The Main Street Market, a farmer’s market, located in Downtown Rock Springs, is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 9th.

The market will be held every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 9th through September 10th, 2020 on South Main Street.

The Main Street Market is the oldest and most established farmer’s market in Rock Springs.

Locals and visitors can check out fresh fruit, vegetables, bath & body products, and homemade crafts by 30 or more local and regional vendors.

Vendor applications are currently being accepted. Fees are $25.00 for private craft vendor; $50.00 for private food vendors; and $100.00 for commercial vendors.

Those interested in exhibiting at the market can call 307-352-1434, or e-mail the organization at [email protected] or download an application from DowntownRS.com.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com