Main Street Market to continue downtown

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 1, 2020) – Get out of the house, enjoy fresh air, and bring home something new from this year’s Main Street Market.

The Main Street Market, a farmer’s market, located in Downtown Rock Springs, is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 9th.

The market will be held every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 9th through September 10th, 2020 on South Main Street.

Locals and visitors can check out fresh fruit, vegetables, bath & body products, and homemade crafts by 30 or more local and regional vendors.

According to Will Kogler of Kogler’s Bakery, he loves coming to Downtown Rock Springs.

“People make me feel welcome here,” he said. “I made a lot of friends, and it’s great to see familiar faces after a long winter.”

According to Debi Knezovich, she is looking forward to getting out and being a part of the community again as she sells Wyoming Raised apparel and merchandise.

She said, “Validating that we are returning to some sort of normalcy is exciting. I hope it continues to open up and remain open.”

Advertisement... Story continues below

New to Rock Springs, Becca Smith of Rebels and Roots Boutique said, “As a new resident to the state of Wyoming, I am most looking forward to meeting new people and networking.”

This year’s Main Street Market will include storytimes for children.

Storytime will be held at the pergola, near the Caboose. First Session starts at 4:30 for 20 minutes and the second session will start at 5:30 for twenty minutes.

Locals and visitors can also enjoy live performances from local artists during the Main Street Market.

Performances will be held at the pergola, near the Caboose.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com