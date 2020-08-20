Main Street Market tonight, flag football registration ending

Wyo4News Staff,

Rock Springs, Wyoming (August 20, 2020) — Friday will be the last day to register your first through fourth-grade student to play flag football through the Rock Springs Civic Centers’ Youth Development program. Games will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning September 1. Fees are $30 per participant with a t-shirt included.

Also, registration begins today for fall programs offered by the Green River Parks and Recreation Department. Contract the Green River Recreation Center for more details.

The Rock Springs Main Street market will be taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. today on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Nick Gomez will be providing musical entertainment to go along with a variety of vendors.