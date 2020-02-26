Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency welcomes Alternative Welsh band Calan

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 26, 2020) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is proud to welcome Calan, an Alternative Welsh band at The Broadway Theater on Friday, March 20.

Celtic Rock fans will be delighted by Calan’s unique instrumental blend of accordion, fiddle, guitar, pipes and harp. Their musical arrangements are fast-paced and uplifting. Calan, which means “the beginning of something new or a fresh start,” shares their powerful messages through their heritage of traditional music. With a pounding beat and healthy dose of pop or rap, the audience will surely believe that Folklore Rocks.

Since 2006, these five, talented, young musicians have been giving a fresh and vibrant sound to traditional Welsh music. One minute, they’re breathing new life into the old traditions through their sparkling melodies, foot tapping tunes and energetic performances of Welsh step dancing and the next minute, they’re melting into some of the most beautiful and haunting songs.

The 2019-2020 season at The Broadway Theater is graciously underwritten with support from the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming Arts Council, Sweetwater BOCES, Genesis Alkali, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board and Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and BroadwayRS.com.