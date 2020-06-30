Maintain your independence this Independence Day: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — Over the extended Independence Day weekend, Sweetwater County Law Enforcement will be out in force as part of a Multi-Agency Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation. Starting Thursday, July 2, and continuing through Sunday, July 5, additional officers, deputies, and troopers will be on duty. Sweetwater County Law Enforcement is dedicated to protecting lives. Expect increased enforcement on the roads and zero tolerance for those who drive impaired.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving accounted for 29 percent (10,511) of motor vehicle traffic deaths in 2018. In 2018 alone, 193 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the Independence Day weekend, 40 percent (78) of those fatalities occurred in drunk driving crashes. This compares to 2017 when 38 percent of fatalities occurred in drunk driving crashes.

In Sweetwater County, during the Fourth of July weekend of 2019, there were two alcohol-involved crashes, none of which resulted in injury.

“We emphasize it over and over that drunk driving is against the law and has deadly consequences,” said Commander Matt Keslar of the Rock Springs Police Department. “We keep our community safe and if we catch you driving drunk or impaired, you’ll be arrested because driving drunk or impaired is against the law, period,” Keslar added.

Sweetwater County Law Enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, or plan to use public transportation, taxi, or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Sweetwater County Law Enforcement, or dial 911.

• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.