Maintenance work for 26 roads in Green River part of Cape Seal Project

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 20, 2021) – Residents in Green River will soon see several different streets getting some maintenance which will cause parking off streets and delays.

The Green River City Council awarded a cape seal bid from Advanced Paving and Construction in the amount of $673,036.80, allowing the City to do maintenance on 26 streets.

The money is leftover dollars from the six-penny tax that went off the books four years ago.

The project will have three phases and is expected to start sometime in June. The first phase is patching, the second phase is a scrub seal and the third phase is a slurry seal. The city’s hope is to have the entire project completed by the end of August.

The project covers 26 streets and approximately 5.8 miles of roadway.

See the full scope of the roadwork below.