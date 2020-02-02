Briefing from NWS on upcoming major winter storm

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 1, 2020) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, WY, a major winter storm will impact the entire area beginning over the north Sunday afternoon and spreading south Sunday night. The storm will gradually end Monday night in most locations, BUT travel issues will remain MUCH longer.

Major travel disruptions likely especially east of the Divide and over the southwest. Road closures could be 24+ hours based on the forecasted intensity of the snowstorm especially SE Fremont, Johnson, Natrona, and Sweetwater counties.

One note, the far western valleys (Jackson Hole and Star Valley) overall impacts are expected to be on par or perhaps less than what occurred for much of January.

For more information visit the National Weather Service here.

