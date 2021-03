Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 11, 2021) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released a video today, detailing a major winter storm set to impact many areas of the state this weekend.

Heavy snow, strong winds, blowing and drifting snow, and whiteout conditions are all expected throughout the state this weekend.

Interstates 80, 90, and 25 are all expected to be heavily impacted.