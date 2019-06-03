Makayla Kramer Is May’s Downtown Rock Springs Volunteer Of The Month

Rock Springs, WY (6/3/19) – Congratulations to Rock Springs High School senior Makayla Kramer. Today it was announced she is the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency volunteer for the month for May.

According to a press release from the Rock Springs URA, when she is not volunteering, Kramer dedicates her time as a band member, playing the clarinet. “If you hear of any volunteer opportunities, go for it,” Kramer said. “It is a fulfilling position.” She added, “I just wanted to give back to my community. I also thought this would prepare me for whatever kind of work I will do while I’m in college.”

Makayla is the daughter of Richard and Marlene Kramer.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.