Make-A-Wish announcement postponed; Basketball teams scheduled to play

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Due to extreme weather conditions, Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2 canceled classes, delayed school beginning, or held virtual classes the past two days. Due to this, both Rock Springs and Green River Student Councils were unable to finish the activities they had planned or altered their activities for Make-A-Wish. Since this occurrence, both councils are unable to collect the majority of their donation funds due to the schools being closed.

To give both Green River and Rock Springs Student Council advisors and students time to prepare for the final tally, they have elected to postpone announcing the Make-A-Wish winner until next week. We will give an update as soon as a final date, time, and place have been set.

To continue donating to either RSHS or GRHS you can find their donation sites below:

Green River High School

Rock Springs High School

The GRHS vs. RSHS basketball games are still scheduled for tonight. The girls’ varsity game will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the boys’ varsity game beginning at 7:30 p.m. at RSHS Tiger Arena.