Make-A-Wish grants Rock Springs girl her wish

Tabitha – photos submitted by Jeremy Lee

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A young girl from Rock Springs, Wyoming was able to make her wish come true. Tabitha Yvonne Lee was only eight years old when she was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Dec. 2, 2020. After two years of fighting this cancer, Feb. 3, 2023 marked her final day for chemotherapy.

Tabitha’s father, Jeremy Lee said, “She ended up getting Covid, which is how she was diagnosed. She was living in Baggs with her mom, and they took her to the Craig, CO emergency room. From there she was life-flighted to the Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital in Denver, and because of all the Covid stuff, she was life-flighted by herself. Every time I saw her doctor, she would tell me she felt so sorry for her. She would have to wear a hazmat outfit because they didn’t have any of the right masks at the time and she wasn’t with her mom.” She was in isolation for 22 days, during which Jeremy was unable to visit his daughter.

Jeremy explained that Tabitha lived in a location called Brent’s Place for 14 months. Brent’s Place is a “long-term home away from home for children and families with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses while they receive treatment at local hospitals.” During that time, Jeremy visited her every time he had a chance while Tabitha stayed there with her mom (Christie Lee) full-time.

Tabitha’s last day of chemo – photos submitted by Jeremy Lee

During her extensive time in Colorado, Tabitha’s social worker was able to put all the details together and through the Colorado Make-A-Wish program, they were able to grant Tabitha a chance at either seeing Eminem (1st pick) or JoJo Siwa (2nd pick). Then, when they found out she could see Eminem, the Michigan Make-A-Wish stepped forward to grant Tabitha’s wish. According to Jeremy, they are the ones that saw it through to the end.

A few weeks ago, right after her final treatment, Tabitha was able to meet Eminem. They met him at Mom’s Spaghetti, the restaurant that Eminem owns in Detroit. “I think she [Tabitha] just wanted to meet Eminem so it happened,” Jeremy explained. Tabitha was so excited to meet him and excitedly explained, “He was so amazing, I even gave him candy. It was M&M’s! I gave M&M’s to Eminem. It was just pure amazingness. He was so funny and cool. He told a lot of jokes.” She was able to be with Eminem for about 15-20 minutes by herself with the group D12. Eminem mentioned the best pizza place to go to, which of course they went and agreed, “it was amazing”.

Jeremy talked about their experience in Detroit, MI, and how they had a limo come and pick them up and stayed in a 30-story hotel. Tabitha was given about $300 in merchandise and all their lodging, flight, and food were paid for. They even went to a Rain Forest Cafe where they gave Tabitha a free shirt. They stayed in Detroit for three days.

Tabitha meets Rap Artist Eminem/Sarah, Tabitha, Jeremy, and Eminem – photos submitted by Jeremy Lee

Tabitha shared that her interests were cooking, video games, and music. She attends school at Pilot Butte Elementary. Even though she wasn’t able to attend some of the 3rd grade and all of the fourth grade, Jeremy talked about how great she’s been doing since returning to 5th grade. In the future, Tabitha is hoping to return to the stage to sing with her father, which she did before being diagnosed. They even have a song that Jeremy wrote that they would sing together called ‘Tea Why El’.

“We would like to thank Make-A-Wish Colorado and Michigan for everything. A thank you to her school, Ms. Even’s class from Pilot Butte Elementry, for the cool send-off. Dr. Zimbelman, MD and Abby (her nurse) from Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital. We would like to thank Tabitha’s stepmother, Sarah Parker, who has been by our side this whole time. She has taken great care of her when I wasn’t around. Also, to Eminem and his whole team, they were just incredible. The whole time we were there, they treated her like royalty,” Jeremy and Tabitha said.

Tabitha finished the interview by stating, “I am just happy to share my story with everyone.”

Though she is done with chemo, Tabitha still has a long journey ahead of her. She will need to be tested regularly to make sure her cancer stays in remission. Also, this type of cancer can cause other diseases, so doctor visits will be a must in the future to ensure she stays healthy and happy.