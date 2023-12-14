Make-A-Wish story A Cowgirl at Heart

Alyx decided on the ultimate wish: a horse trailer so she and her family could travel to shows and outdoor spaces where she could ride.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 14, 2023 — Despite being thrown from horses in the past and receiving a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis, Alyx has always been determined to get back on the saddle. That’s why, when it came time for Make-A-Wish Wyoming to grant Alyx’s wish, her decision ultimately came down to the one thing she loves the most: horses.

Alyx was born with a west coast attitude and cowgirl heart. At the age of three, she experienced her first pony ride, which aptly led to beginning horse riding lessons at the age of seven. From the start, Alyx fell in love with horses. She was a dedicated rider and took on the hard work of grooming them, cleaning up after them, and of course, ensuring they were always well fed. She even tolerated getting bucked off and stepped on a time or two!

Ultimately, this love moved Alyx and her family from the Los Angeles, California area to Casper, Wyoming with the goal of acquiring property for their horses to call home. Since settling in Casper, Alyx and her family are the proud owners of two horses with a third on the way. In 2022, Alyx began learning English riding, which includes jumping poles, and even began preparing for a show in Fort Collins to be held in the summer of 2023.

Before the family could make it to Colorado for the 2-day event, Alyx approached her father with some pain in her shoulder. After a few doctor visits, scans, and biopsies, Alyx was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma which would require six months of treatment and no horse show in Fort Collins.

“Alyx handled her treatment like a champ. She stayed so strong and handled it well for a 15-year-old. Of course, all she wanted to do at this point was to ride and jump horses, but with her treatment, she could barely get out of bed. Then, while we were at Denver Children’s Hospital, we were referred to Make-A-Wish Wyoming,” says Alyx’s father, Bryan.

After much consideration and brainstorming, Alyx decided on the ultimate wish: a horse trailer so she and her family could travel to shows and outdoor spaces where she could ride. During Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s 2023 Stories of Light Gala in Casper this past November, Alyx’s dream wish came true and she received her very own horse trailer.

“She’s beyond ecstatic for her trailer. Since her wish was granted in November, she’s already been planning everywhere we can go for her to ride, from state parks to shows in Colorado,” says Bryan.

Just days after Alyx’s wish for a horse trailer was granted, she and her family went back to Denver Children’s Hospital where she would receive clean scans and ring the bell signaling the end of her cancer treatment. Since this celebration marking the end of her treatment, Alyx has started to regain her strength, continue school, and, most importantly to her, she’s back to riding horses.

“The impact of this wish has just been incredible for Alyx and our entire family. The Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteers were some of the greatest people we’ve ever met. From the first time we met with the volunteers, to making a list of possible wishes, this whole experience gave Alyx something to look forward to while taking her mind off what was going on with her diagnosis. This whole experience has been absolutely amazing,” says Bryan. Dozens of kids in Wyoming diagnosed with critical illnesses are waiting for their wish to be granted and, like Alyx, these conditions do not have to be terminal to qualify. You can help Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant life-changing wishes by referring a child or donating today.