‘Make-A-Wish’ Tigers/Wolves games tonight in Green River

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 27, 2020) — Tonight, Rock Springs and Green River will meet in the annual “Make-A-Wish” basketball games at Green River High School. The girls game will start at 5:30 with the boys game to follow.

Advertisement

Between games, the winner of this year’s Make-A-Wish fund drive competition between the two schools will be announced. Rock Springs is the defending champion.

The two schools have been busy with various fund raising activities and events for the last two weeks. Last year the two schools raised over $75,000 to aid Wyoming Make-A-Wish kids.