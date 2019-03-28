Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Ella’s Wish To Have A Camper Trailer In Rock Springs

Rock Springs, Wyoming – On Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Rock Springs, Make-A-Wish Wyoming will grant Ella’s wish–to have a camper trailer for her and her family.

Ella is 4 years old and lives in Big Piney, Wyoming and will be receiving her wish from First Choice RV and First Choice Ford in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ella has a genetic disorder and communicates with facial expressions and body language.

Despite the challenges of her illness, Ella loves the outdoors and being with her family members. Her family is incredibly active, and it became difficult to camp together due to the equipment necessary for Ella during overnight wilderness trips. The joy from being in the outdoors and spending time with one another inspired Ella’s wish for a camper trailer.

Ella and her family will be traveling to Rock Springs on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 for her special wish surprise at First Choice RV and First Choice Ford. Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteers, Ella’s family, and First Choice employees will be joining in a small celebration following the reveal of Ella’s new camper trailer wish.

The party is not open to the public, but members of the media are welcome to attend.