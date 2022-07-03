Make sure you know where you can legally shoot off fireworks

(Shutterstock photo)

July 3, 2022 –Rock Springs and Green River will both feature their fireworks shows on Monday night, beginning at 10 p.m. If you plan to shoot off your own fireworks display, the Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Department reminds you that it is illegal to do so in the unincorporated areas of Sweetwater County and on all federal and state-owned lands. The only exception is on privately owned lands with the owner’s permission. Residents caught shooting off fireworks on these lands you may be fined and can be held liable for any suppression costs or other damages caused by fireworks.

WyoRadio will present music for the local city fireworks displays

Monday night at 10 p.m. on Q96 (96.5 FM) and 99.7 JACK-FM (99.7 FM)

Shooting off fireworks within the city limits of both Rock Springs and Green River is also illegal and subject to fines.

Local officials warn citizens of the dangers of sparklers as these items burn more than 1200 degrees. In addition, the National Fire Protection Association states sparklers account for 25 percent of all emergency room firework injuries.

Firework safety tips:

• Always read and follow label directions

• Always have an adult present

• Only ignite fireworks outdoors and away from other flammable materials

• Be sure to have water handy

• Light only one at a time

• Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks

• Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

• Dispose of fireworks properly in a metal container or bucket of water before throwing them away