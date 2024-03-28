Make sure your child is current on measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine  

March 28, 2024 — Wyo4News

The following is a press release from Ronda Zancanella, Public Health Response Coordinator, Sweetwater County Public Health.

The United States has seen a concerning rise in measles cases this year. From January 1 to March 21 of this year, there have been 64 cases in 17 states reported while in 2023, there were 58 cases for the entire year.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through coughing and sneezing.

Up to 90% or 9 out of 10 people who aren’t protected will become infected after exposure. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air after an infected person leaves the area. It can be spread from four days before symptoms through four days after the rash appears. Symptoms usually begin about 8-12 days (but up to 21 days) after exposure.

Measles begins with a mild to moderate fever with a cough, runny nose, and red eyes. Two or three days later, the fever spikes, often as high as 104-105°F. At the same time, a red blotchy rash appears, usually first on the face, along the hairline, and behind the ears. Tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may also appear inside the mouth. The rash rapidly spreads downward to the chest and back and, finally, to the thighs and feet. Most children with measles are sick enough that they miss at least a week of school.

In 2000, due to the successful measles vaccine begun in the 1960s, measles was declared eliminated from the United States. Today, measles cases in the United States are usually traced to international travelers but once here, it can and has spread.

The last measles case in Wyoming was in 2010, and to keep Wyoming measles-free, please make sure that you and your child are current on the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.