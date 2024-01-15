Make your appointment today for the 16th Annual Blood Drive Challenge between the Rock Springs and Green River High Schools

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 15, 2024 — The 16th Annual Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs High School and Green River High Schools is now underway. Once again, residents are being asked to make blood donation appointments by calling 877-25-VITAL or by logging on to donors.vitalant.org. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments will be honored first.

When you make your appointment to donate blood, tell them whether you “bleed Orange” for the Rock Springs High School, or if you “bleed green” for the Green River High School. The Green River community blood drive will take place on Mondy, January 22, and the Rock Springs community blood drive will take place on Tuesday, January 23.

Last year’s event collected 628 total pints of blood, with Green River High School winning the event for the third straight year. This year’s blood drive winner will be announced on Feb. 1 during the Rock Springs/Green River boys’ and girls’ basketball games.