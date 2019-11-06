Maldonado scores 32 in Cowboys opening season win

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 6, 2019) – Behind redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado’s career-high 32 points the Wyoming Cowboy got off to a good start on the 2019/20 season with a 54-40 win over Idaho State. Maldonado finished the night 12/19 from the field and 8/10 from the free throw line with three rebounds.

The Wyoming defense also did their job by holding Idaho State to just 32 percent from the field. The 40 points was the fewest allowed by the Cowboys against a NCAA Division I team in a season opener since Dec. 1. 1949 in a 42-39 win over Montana State.

“I commend our guys in the sense of buying into the defensive end of the floor,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “It’s been 70 years since a Wyoming team had held a Division I opponent to 40 points in a season opener. We had a few lapses on defensive responsibilities at times, but for the most part I really liked our effort on defense tonight.”

Maldonado scored 28 of Wyoming’s 33 second half points. Tuesday night marked Madonado’s first appearance in a Cowboy uniform since Dec. 11, 2018 when he suffered a season ending injury.

“I thought Maldo (Hunter Maldonado) played a great game, but I thought Jake Hendricks sacrificed tonight. They (Idaho State) were really trying to take Jake away from the perimeter and that opened up some things for Maldo. Also Hunter Thompson’s presence on the court also helped open up the court for Maldo. Maldo played well off ball screens, he played in the post and he got to the free-throw line, so he did a lot of good things tonight. He also held their leading scorer to five points, and that is why I tell people that he is one of the best two-way players in our league.”

Senior guard A.J. Banks added six points and four rebounds for the Pokes. Redshirt sophomore Austin Mueller added seven rebounds in his return to action after missing most of last season with an injury. Sophomore Hunter Thompson added four points and tied a career-high with six rebounds.

The 32 percent from the field by the Bengals was the lowest by a Wyoming opponent since Cincinnati shot 31 percent in the Cayman Islands on Nov. 22, 2017. The Bengals were held to 17 percent from behind the arc going 4-of-24. Idaho State held the advantage on the glass 32-28.

The Bengals were led by Malik Porter with nine points. He also led the team with eight rebounds for the night. Tarik Cool and Jared Stutzman each added eight points for Idaho State.

The Cowboys will travel to South Carolina this Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM will broadcast the contest beginning at 9:30 a.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.