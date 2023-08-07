Man accused of killing five in January not suitable to face trial

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — Arthur A. Nelson, the man behind the wheel that abruptly crashed into multiple vehicles resulting in the death of five Arkansas youth and many critically injured adults this past January, has been deemed not suitable enough to face trial.

Facing Trial

Before Judge Dawnessa A. Snyder., health specialists along with court officials ruled in favor of Nelson being admitted to a mental health facility within the state of Wyoming. Within the July 25, 2023 ruling, health officials agree that they are hopeful of making Nelson stable enough to face the multiple counts against him. With this ruling, Nelson is ordered to stay within the facility until he is able to face the charges in a court of law. Officials within the facility are required to update the court every three months on Nelson’s progress. If the facility finds Nelson to not be able to face trial, the laws within the state of Wyoming mention that he may be released if he no longer poses a threat to himself or others.

Backstory

On Jan. 22, 2023, at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction caused a serious crash.

According to the court documents produced by Second Judicial District Court in Carbon County, Arthur A. Nelson (57), from West Jordan, UT explained that he was under the influence of Methamphetamine the prior day. One of the active officers on duty explained to Mr. Nelson that he should not be driving, to which Mr. Nelson responded by stating, “That’s a lesson to be learned.” Nelson was also driving with a suspended license due to a previous DUI. After further tests were done, Nelson failed all sobriety tests conducted on him.

As stated by Wyoming Highway Patrol, “A Dodge Ram 3500 was eastbound in the westbound travel lanes near milepost 219 on Interstate 80 when it collided with two separate vehicles, a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer, and an Infiniti QX80. The International semi tractor-trailer was also westbound, and the driver witnessed the collision. The International driver took evasive action and the International entered the median, where it crossed into the eastbound travel lanes. The International collided with a Ford F-150, causing the Ford burst into flames and all five (5) subjects in the vehicle succumbed to their injuries.”