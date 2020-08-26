Man arrested, accused of injuring pregnant woman, strangulating household member

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — On August 24, at approximately 7 pm, officers for the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, for the report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male victim and were informed there was also a female victim, both reporting being assaulted by Michael Vensor, 34.

After further investigation, Vensor was arrested for two counts of Aggravated Assault and Battery-Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman, one count of Strangulation of a Household Member, and one count of Unlawful Possession Powder or Crystalline < 3 grams – 1st Offense.