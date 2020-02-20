Man arrested after wrong direction high speed chase on I-25 near Casper

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 20, 2020) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released details of a Monday high speed pursuit on I-25 near Casper.

Troopers were notified of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of I-25. Troopers were able to locate and attempted to stop the vehicle south of Casper. The driver continued to drive on the wrong side of the interstate at speeds of over 100 mph, driving head-on towards other motorists.

Troopers successfully completed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver which disabled the vehicle. The driver, 39-year old Jason M. Haught of Evansville, Wyoming, was taken into custody. Haught was charged with reckless driving, fleeing to elude, driving while under the influence, and other traffic-related offenses. He was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

The pursuit lasted around 10 miles in very dense fog.