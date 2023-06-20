Man arrested by RSPD after assault report earlier this month

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On June 8, 2023, Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for an assault.

Once there officers made contact with the reporting party who stated that on June 7, 2023, they had been involved with a physical assault with John Cox. Following interviews and an investigation, John Cox was arrested on charges of strangulation of household member, domestic battery, felonious restraint, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession – powder or crystalline.

John Cox was booked into Sweetwater Detention Center on June 9, 2023 and is currently awaiting trial. As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.