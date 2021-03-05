Man arrested for domestic violence after SWAT team callout

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 5, 2021) – A Rock Springs man is in custody this afternoon after a SWAT callout to his residence in the 100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Clear View Acres neighborhood west of Rock Springs.

Richard Gamble, 41, was arrested by SWAT officers without incident on suspicion of multiple charges in connection with a domestic disturbance that occurred overnight.

At around 5 a.m. this morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to Gamble’s residence after his girlfriend, Cindy Liston, 38, also of Rock Springs, called to report that she awoke in the early morning hours to Gamble allegedly spitting in her face and screaming obscenities at her.

Gamble is then alleged to have retreated to his bedroom where he retrieved a handgun before returning to the living room where Gamble pinned Liston to the ground with his knees on her chest and cutting off her airway until she could not breathe.

After fighting to get away from Gamble, Liston said Gamble again retreated to the bedroom where he began grabbing her clothes, putting them into bags and throwing them everywhere before demanding that she leave the residence.

After shattering Liston’s cell phone, Gamble then reportedly went back into the bedroom and returned with a rubber mat. While swinging the rubber mat toward Liston, Gamble hit a picture on the wall, breaking the glass picture frame and peppering Liston with shards of glass. Liston said Gamble then grabbed a piece of glass and began cutting himself.

Liston escaped to the bathroom and locked the door. Gamble then broke into the bathroom by knocking a hole in the door. While in the bathroom, Gamble allegedly cast blood on Liston from his self-inflicted cut wound.

After physically throwing Liston outside on the porch, Gamble inadvertently locked both of them out of the house. Gamble then allegedly broke through the locked door before coming back outside with the handgun, pointing it at Liston and threatening to kill her if she came back onto the property. Liston then ran to a neighbor’s house to call police.

On deputies’ arrival, Liston was transported to the hospital where she was treated for the injuries she sustained during the encounter. Deputies were unable to make contact with Gamble. Given the severity of the allegations and the involvement of a firearm, the Sweetwater County Joint Tactical Response Team was mobilized in an effort to safely apprehend Gamble.

Gamble has been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center where he awaits formal charges and his initial appearance in court.

The dedicated men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office remind everyone that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with law.