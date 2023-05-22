Man arrested for drug possession following traffic stop

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater Detention Center

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On Thursday, May 18, 2023, officers with Rock Springs Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a dark-colored passenger vehicle. Contact was made with the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Alec Praytor who had an active warrant for his arrest. A search was conducted where drug paraphernalia and pills were located. In total, 243 Fentanyl pills and 3 grams of methamphetamine were located.

Subsequently, Alec Praytor was arrested for Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule >3 Grams, Unlawful Possession – Schedule I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, and additional charges related to the warrant.

As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.