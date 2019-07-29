Man Arrested for Hit-And-Run Crash

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A man was arrested Sunday after striking trees along Dewar Drive.

Advertisement

At approximately 10:05 a.m. Sunday officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to First Choice Ford at 1264 Dewar Drive in reference to a hit and run crash.

Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect’s vehicle had struck a tree, causing it to fall onto a pickup parked in the First Choice Ford parking lot. The vehicle continued through the grass and struck another tree, then backed up and drove back onto the road.

After further investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as Brennan MacArthur. MacArthur was arrested for alleged hit and run.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.